Granting commercial permits to bike taxis violates transport policy: KSTOA

The Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association (KSTOA) has opposed the issuance of commercial yellow-board permits to bike taxis, stating that such a move would violate established transport policy and go against public interest, even if there are court directions to consider the matter.

In a statement, KSTOA President K. Radhakrishna Holla said the State Government is not obligated to grant commercial permits to bike taxis when doing so conflicts with broader urban transport planning, public safety, and traffic management objectives.

He pointed out that Bengaluru already has an extensive and well-structured public transport ecosystem under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. This includes BMTC city buses, several lakh auto-rickshaws, licensed cab services, and an expanding Namma Metro network that now spans over 106 km. These modes, he said, are designed to cater to urban mobility needs in a regulated and comparatively safer manner.

The association also highlighted that the State Government is actively working on strengthening mass transport by expanding electric bus fleets and metro services. In this backdrop, introducing additional commercial permits for two-wheelers in the name of passenger convenience is unnecessary and contradicts long-term transport and road safety goals.

“Granting a large number of new permits and driving licences will significantly increase vehicle density on already congested city roads,” Holla warned. He added that such a policy could open the door for aggressive market entry by international two-wheeler manufacturers and app-based aggregators, effectively turning Bengaluru’s streets into testing grounds for unchecked commercial expansion.

According to KSTOA, the Central Motor Vehicles Act and Rules clearly empower State Governments to regulate transport services in the interest of public safety, traffic control, and environmental protection. Using this authority to restrict the commercial use of two-wheelers for passenger transport is a responsible policy decision, not a denial of mobility. The association further argued that allowing bike taxis to operate as a parallel public transport system would undermine investments made in mass transit infrastructure, increase accident risks, and weaken regulatory oversight.

“The focus must remain on safe, sustainable, and high-capacity transport solutions, rather than multiplying low-capacity and low-safety commercial vehicles on urban roads,” the statement said.