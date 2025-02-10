GSB Community's Musical Tribute to Srimad Sudhindra Tirtha Swamiji Achieves World Record

Mangaluru: In a magnificent tribute to Srimad Sudhindra Tirtha Swamiji, the revered 20th pontiff of the Kashimath Guruparampara, the GSB community orchestrated an unparalleled devotional music performance, earning a place in the London Book of World Records.

The centenary celebrations, held at a grand stage on Car Street in Mangaluru, brought together 100 singers and 25 instrumentalists from various states. The collective rendition of ten bhajans, led by renowned vocalists like Puttur Narasimha Nayak and Mahalakshmi Shenoy, enthralled an audience of over 8,000, while thousands tuned in online.

Highlighting the significance of each bhajan, Puttur Narasimha Nayak explained their lyrics, music, and deeper meaning before every performance. The programme was spearheaded by the Youth of GSB and hosted by Sri Venkataramana Temple, with three months of preparation culminating in this historic achievement.

The event's success was bolstered by contributions from Century Builders' Dr. Daya Pai, Hangyo Ice Cream's Pradeep G Pai, and others. The milestone marks a golden chapter in the GSB community's cultural legacy.







