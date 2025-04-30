Guv Thaawarchand Gehlot writes to CM, Speaker to revoke suspension of 18 BJP MLAs

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Speaker U T Khader, to positively consider the request to revoke the suspension of 18 BJP members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and to take necessary steps in this regard. In separate letters addressed to the Chief Minister and the Speaker, the Governor expressed his “desire” that they take such a decision in order to uphold the basic tenets of democratic values in the State and to enable the suspended MLAs to resume their responsibilities as representatives of the people.

A BJP delegation, led by state party president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, had met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Monday and submitted a memorandum seeking revocation of the suspensions. They termed the move “undemocratic and unconstitutional.”

They urged the Governor to direct the Speaker to reconsider the suspension and allow the MLAs to fulfill their duties as elected representatives. In an unprecedented move on March 21, 18 BJP MLAs were suspended for six months for showing “indiscipline” and “disrespecting” the Speaker. They were forcefully evicted from the Assembly by marshals after refusing to leave.

The Governor, citing the memorandum submitted by the BJP legislative party leaders from both the Assembly and the Council, stated in his letter that they had requested him to forward their representation to the Speaker and the state government to reconsider the suspension order imposed on the 18 MLAs, who belong to the principal opposition party.