HD Kumaraswamy criticizes focusing on Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, urges action on Bengaluru road potholes

Bengaluru, : Former Chief Minister and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday criticized entrepreneurs like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for commenting on Bengaluru’s potholes instead of taking concrete action. Speaking to the media, he stressed that merely criticizing serves no purpose and authorities must focus on repairing the city’s roads.

“Instead of targeting Mazumdar-Shaw, officials should close the potholes. Reports daily claim Bengaluru’s roads are full of potholes, which is not entirely true,” Kumaraswamy said. He highlighted the inconvenience caused to city residents due to poorly maintained roads and compared the current administration’s slow pace with his tenure.

“During my tenure as CM, no entrepreneur ever criticized road works. In 2006–07, approval was given for widening 59 roads, and work was completed within five months. Yet, this government has left multiple projects incomplete even after several years. I fail to understand the obstacles preventing them from completing work,” he added.

The minister also questioned the state’s investment climate, stating, “No new projects are being initiated. They are still executing works approved during my term. If we talk about incentives given to businesses in other states, officials just redirect elsewhere. How will industries come to Karnataka with such an approach?”

On questions about protocol during religious events, Kumaraswamy said, “I am not the kind of person to stress over protocol. I focus on receiving darshan of the deity. The arrangements are good, and the public can have a peaceful darshan without any difficulty. Questioning officials over protocol only causes them unnecessary trouble. During my tenure, officers would often rest during village visits, yet they faced no issues from me. Hence, I do not bother about ceremonial formalities now.”

Kumaraswamy’s remarks underscore his criticism of current administrative inefficiency while reiterating that practical action on public infrastructure, rather than criticism of entrepreneurs, is the pressing need for Bengaluru’s roads.