HDK poll promise includes cooking gas benefits, Rs 2,000 aid to rickshaw drivers

Bengaluru: As the most awaited assembly election in Karnataka is soon approaching, major political parties in the state are trying to win the trust of voters. The Janata Dal – Secular (JDS) has now announced a series of poll promises that the party thinks could win it power.

In the poll promise made by JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday, the party claims to provide 50 percent subsidy on cooking gas cylinders as well as a monthly monetary relief to autorickshaw drivers.

In a media interaction during his Pancharatna Rath Yatra in Yeshwantpur constituency, Kumaraswamy said, "The Ujjwala Scheme was launched by the central Government to provide free cooking gas. But now, the cost of each gas cylinder has crossed Rs. 1,000. This sharp rise in price has caused a shock to the people. It is very hard for poor people to survive amidst this price hike."

Apart from providing the 50 percent subsidy on cooking gas cylinders, Kumaraswamy said that five cylinders will be distributed free of cost.He also mentioned that the poll promise includes Rs. 2,000 aid per month to autorickshaw drivers. Kumaraswamy said that if JDS comes to power in this assembly elections, the party will also try to fulfil demands of Anganawadi workers.