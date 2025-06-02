Hematology Clinic Inaugurated at Sridevi Hospital, Tumakuru in Collaboration with Bengaluru’s MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital

Tumakuru:

A dedicated Hematology Clinic was launched on Monday at Sridevi Medical College and Research Hospital in collaboration with Bengaluru’s MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital. The new facility aims to provide quality care for patients suffering from blood-related disorders, including various forms of cancer.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr M.R. Hulinaykar, Chairman of Sridevi Charitable Trust and Founder of the medical college, said that the clinic will offer consultations on the first and third Mondays of every month between 10 AM and 1 PM.

“This initiative ensures access to specialist care for blood-related ailments right here in Tumakuru. Expert physicians will offer high-quality treatment in consultation with doctors from various medical departments. All central and state government health insurance schemes will be applicable here, and treatments will be made available at subsidised rates for economically disadvantaged and general public alike,” Dr Hulinaykar said.

Dr Rashmi Palassery, Pediatric Oncologist and Bone Marrow Transplant Specialist from MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital and Institute of Oncology, said the outpatient services at the newly inaugurated clinic will cover diagnosis and management of several haematological and oncological conditions. “Our team at Ramaiah has been providing advanced treatment in hematology for over two decades and has successfully completed over 200 bone marrow transplants,” she added.

T.S. Rajesh, Marketing Head at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, noted that the hospital’s state-of-the-art cancer care infrastructure is now being extended to rural populations through this partnership. “The new facility at Sridevi Hospital will help bridge the gap in oncology services in semi-urban and rural Karnataka,” he said.

Dr K. Mohan Kumar, Medical Superintendent at Sridevi Hospital, called the initiative a “golden opportunity” for the people of Tumakuru and surrounding areas, including neighbouring villages and taluks. He encouraged residents to make full use of the new treatment options now available in their region.