Highway robbery near Honnali:Traders attacked, Rs 38 lakh cash stolen

Shivamogga: A shocking case of highway robbery has been reported near Honnali, where a trader transporting cash from a land deal was assaulted and robbed of Rs 38 lakh by a gang of four early Friday morning.

Police said the victim, Malatesh from Maidolu Mallapura in Bhadravati taluk, was travelling in an Omni vehicle with an associate when the incident took place near Arakere A.K. Colony around 4 am.

Malatesh had recently sold his agricultural land measuring 10.58 acres in Moragera village and received Rs 1.21 crore. After clearing a loan amount of Rs 36 lakh, he was carrying the remaining Rs 76 lakh in cash, split across multiple bags.While travelling towards his hometown, a grey car began and allegedly hit their vehicle from behind near Malebennur. Sensing danger, the victims attempted to move faster, but the car overtook and blocked them.

Four unidentified men confronted the duo, accusing them of reckless driving. As the victims stepped out, the attackers allegedly assaulted them and looted one of the bags containing Rs 38 lakh and other valuables.The robbers also took another bag, believing it contained money, but later it was found that Rs 36 lakh remained under the vehicle seat. The victims later secured the remaining cash and approached the police.

A case has been registered at Honnali police station, and multiple teams have been deployed to track down the accused. Police are analysing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the vehicle and suspects involved. Senior officers have assured that efforts are underway to nab the culprits at the earliest.