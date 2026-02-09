Himalaya Wellness Company’s Nationwide Stress Test Flags Rising Stress Among Young Indian Women

Bengaluru: Stress is increasingly being recognized by health experts as a growing public health concern in India, driven by changing work patterns, urbanization, and sustained mental load across age groups. The early signs of stress frequently go unacknowledged until they show up as burnout or chronic health conditions. Addressing this silent but growing concern, Himalaya Wellness Company is continuing its nationwide stress awareness campaign, anchored by a data-led Stress Test designed to decode how Indians perceive and live with stress.

The ongoing initiative has garnered insights from over 75,000 participants across India, offering a large-scale snapshot of stress across age groups, genders, and cities. Built as a simple 10-question digital self-assessment, the Stress Test captures inputs on lifestyle habits, work pressures, emotional well-being, and work–life balance—transforming everyday experiences into measurable data points. The assessment categorized responses into low, moderate, and high stress levels. The initiative reflects Himalaya’s science-backed, people-first approach to wellness, focused on awareness and early intervention.

Findings reveal that women report significantly higher stress levels than men, with average stress scores nearly 12% higher. Over 36% of women fall into the very high stress category, compared to 21% of men, pointing to the disproportionate emotional and mental load many women carry. This heightened vulnerability is particularly pronounced among younger adults, with stress most prevalent in the 18–34 age group. A striking proportion of young women in this cohort report very high stress levels—nearly double that of women aged 35 and above—while similar trends among men indicate mounting pressures linked to work demands, relationships, and rising expectations faced by India’s youth.

These stress patterns are further amplified by geography. Respondents from metropolitan cities reported consistently higher stress levels than those from non-metro regions, with Delhi emerging as the most stressed city, followed by Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. The findings reflect how fast-paced urban lifestyles, long commutes, and demanding professional environments contribute to sustained mental strain and reduced recovery time.

Across demographics and locations, stress is most often experienced as a persistent mental burden rather than an isolated episode. Overthinking emerged as the most prevalent symptom, reported by more than four-fifths of respondents, alongside recurring feelings of things not going right, burnout, anxiety, and irritability. Notably, women reported a higher incidence of these symptoms than men, including frequent anger, tension headaches, constant exhaustion, and burnout—offering deeper insight into how stress manifests differently across gender and often goes unrecognized until it escalates.

As part of the campaign’s broader focus on stress awareness and management, Himalaya also highlights Ashwagandha, a well-researched adaptogenic herb traditionally used in Ayurveda to help the body cope with stress and restore balance. The herb reflects the brand’s approach of combining scientific research with traditional wisdom in addressing everyday wellness challenges.

Commenting on the campaign, Vikas Bansi, Business Director–OTX Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “Stress is no longer episodic; it is shaping daily life and behavior. Early awareness is essential if individuals and institutions are to respond before stress translates into more serious health outcomes. The initiative is designed to help validate everyday experiences of stress that are often dismissed or overlooked. As part of its holistic approach to stress awareness, Himalaya continues to advocate evidence-backed herbal solutions such as Ashwagandha, traditionally known to help the body adapt to stress.”

By combining scale, data, and consumer-centric design, the ongoing Stress Test campaign contributes to the national conversation on mental well-being—positioning stress awareness not just as a health imperative, but as a critical insight into how modern India lives, works, and copes.







