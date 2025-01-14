Himalayan geopolitics and India’s strategic challenges discussed at Mangaluru Literary Fest

Mangaluru : Experts at the Mangaluru Literary Festival deliberated on the geopolitical complexities of the Himalayan region, highlighting China’s territorial ambitions, India’s strategic concerns, and the evolving role of Tibet. The session, titled Himalayan Geopolitics, featured Dr. Claude Arpi, Ambassador Dilip Sinha, and Shaste Kenso Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, with journalist Bipindra N C moderating the discussion.

Dr. Arpi, a well-known scholar on Indo-China relations, reflected on his decades-long engagement with Tibetan affairs. He contrasted the historical significance of the Himalayas as a spiritual hub with its current status as a militarized zone. Raising concerns over rapid infrastructural expansion, he stressed the need for environmental preservation while securing national interests.

Ambassador Dilip Sinha, former diplomat and author of The Imperial Games in Tibet, provided a historical perspective on India-China tensions. He argued that China’s territorial claims over Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh were baseless, stating that Tibet had been an independent entity for most of history. He also highlighted China’s tendency to disregard agreements, citing the 1954 Panchsheel Agreement and the 2020 Galwan clashes as key examples.

Jangchup Choeden, representing the International Buddhist Confederation, brought a cultural dimension to the debate. He emphasized Buddhism’s influence in the region, noting that India, as the birthplace of Buddhism, should leverage its heritage to counter China’s growing influence in Tibetan religious affairs. He warned against China’s attempts to reshape Buddhist traditions with “Chinese characteristics.”

The discussion also examined China’s territorial strategies, referencing the “five fingers of a palm” theory, attributed to Mao Zedong, which claims Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nepal, Bhutan, and Ladakh as part of China’s territorial vision. While this claim remains unofficial, it continues to shape China’s strategic posture in the region.

The panellists agreed on the need for India to deepen its understanding of Tibet’s geopolitical importance. With China asserting control over the region, they called for a more proactive approach in engaging with the Tibetan diaspora and strengthening India’s diplomatic stance.

The session concluded with a call: as geopolitical shifts intensify, India must reaffirm its historical and strategic role in the Himalayas to effectively counter China’s growing influence.