Hippo attack death: Veterinarian flagged safari lapses in K'taka's Shivamogga, family alleges conspiracy

Shivamogga: The death of a young veterinarian in Karnataka's Shivamogga has taken a new turn, with her family, on Saturday, alleging a larger conspiracy behind the incident and evidence pointing to lapses at the Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari facility.

Sources on Saturday have confirmed that her WhatsApp chats, highlighting deficiencies in basic facilities and animal care at the safari, have been found.

The 27-year-old Sameeksha Reddy died after being attacked by a hippopotamus at the Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari in Shivamogga on March 20.

The incident had triggered concern with her family crying foul.

Sameeksha's uncle Rajasekhar, has made serious allegations, claiming that there was a larger conspiracy behind her death.

He questioned how a jeep was sent into the enclosure area without proper authorisation and who had access to the key of the hippopotamus enclosure gate.

He also alleged negligence on the part of officials, saying that the circumstances leading to the incident raise several unanswered questions.

He criticised the conduct of certain staffers, alleging insensitive behaviour in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Rajasekhar also said that Sameeksha had previously raised concerns about conditions at the safari, including issues related to feeding of animals.

He claimed that she had written to senior officials via email highlighting these problems.

He also alleged that the driver, identified as Karthik, who had taken Sameeksha in a jeep on the day of the incident, is currently untraceable and has not been produced before authorities.

According to Sameeksha's uncle, the driver may hold crucial information about the sequence of events.

Alleging broader mismanagement, he said there were basic shortcomings at the facility, including lack of adequate drinking water, and claimed that Samiksha had been under considerable stress due to the working conditions.

He demanded that the state government take strict action against the officials concerned, holding them accountable for the incident.

According to sources, the Whatsapp chats indicate that Sameeksha had raised concerns about inadequate supplies and shortcomings in animal health management and safety arrangements.

She had reportedly sent messages seeking necessary provisions and improvements at the Tyavarekoppa facility.

Speaking to the media on March 21, Naveen, another uncle of Sameeksha Reddy, alleged negligence by officials and demanded strict action.

He said a vehicle had been arranged to take Sameeksha to the safari, and the hostel warden had sent two girls along with her.

A guard then took her inside the enclosure to examine the hippopotamus.

Questioning the decision, Naveen Reddy said that authorities should have exercised basic caution while dealing with a dangerous wild animal.

He added that even predators like lions tend to avoid hippopotamuses and criticised officials for allowing a trainee to approach the animal at close range.

Naveen also said that the hippopotamus was due to give birth within a week and would have been in a highly sensitive and defensive state, increasing the risk of a sudden attack.

Remembering Sameeksha, he said her death was a huge loss.

He described Sameeksha as a compassionate, meritorious student deeply committed to animal welfare.

Despite having the means for a comfortable life, she chose service over commercial pursuits.

He added that Sameeksha had a strong passion for helping animals since childhood and often coordinated with veterinary doctors in Bengaluru to address issues related to stray animals.

She had also been advised to pursue higher studies abroad, but chose to remain in India to serve.

"She was extremely compassionate towards animals. I have never seen anyone like her," Naveen Reddy said.

State Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre termed the incident "unfortunate" and ordered a high-level probe.