Hippo attack: Family alleges negligence in veterinarian death case

Bengaluru: The family of a young veterinarian who died while treating a pregnant hippopotamus in Shivamogga has alleged negligence by the authorities and sought action in connection with the tragedy.

Dr Sameeksha Reddy (27) died after being attacked by a hippopotamus at the Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari in Shivamogga on March 20. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Naveen, the uncle of Dr Reddy, alleged negligence by officials and demanded strict action.

He said a vehicle had been arranged to take her to the safari, and the hostel warden had sent two girls along with her. A guard then took her inside the enclosure to examine the hippopotamus.

Questioning the decision, he said authorities should have exercised basic caution while dealing with a dangerous wild animal. He pointed out that even predators like lions tend to avoid hippopotamuses and criticised officials for allowing a trainee to approach the animal at close range.

Naveen further stated that the hippopotamus was due to give birth within a week and would have been in a highly sensitive and defensive state, increasing the risk of a sudden attack.

“At least a safe distance should have been maintained. How could they allow her to walk inside the enclosure so casually?” he asked. Describing the incident as “utter negligence” by the authorities, he demanded strict action against those responsible.

Remembering Sameeksha, he said her death was a huge loss. He described her as a compassionate, meritorious student deeply committed to animal welfare.

Despite having the means for a comfortable life, she chose service over commercial pursuits.

He added that Sameeksha had a strong passion for helping animals since childhood and often coordinated with veterinary doctors in Bengaluru to address issues related to stray animals.

She had also been advised to pursue higher studies abroad, but chose to remain in India to serve.

“She was extremely compassionate towards animals. I have never seen anyone like her,” he said.

Police and forest officials are continuing their investigation. State Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre termed the incident “unfortunate” and ordered a high-level probe. He expressed condolences, stating that every life is precious and assuring that the government would stand by the bereaved family.