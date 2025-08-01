Historic inscriptions of Kanakagiri’s Palegar era discovered near Bankapura

Koppal: Two rare stone inscriptions dating back to the reign of Kanakagiri’s Palegar ruler Immadi Udachappa Nayaka have been discovered in Bankapura village, according to researcher Sharana Basappa Kolkar.

The inscriptions, written in 17th-century Kannada script and language, were found north of Bankapura village and about two kilometers southeast of it, respectively. The first inscription contains 24 lines while the second is shorter with six lines, Kolkar said.

“These inscriptions are of immense historical value as they shed new light on the legacy of the Kanakagiri rulers,” Kolkar said. The longer inscription refers to Lakshmappa Nayaka, son of Queen Pattada Rani Chikka Lakshmamma and ruler Immadi Udachappa Nayaka. It mentions that Lakshmappa Nayaka constructed a temple, stepwell, and groves near Bankapura along the Kanakagiri-Vidyanagar route and donated fertile land for temple worship.

“This is the first inscriptional evidence that mentions Immadi Udachappa Nayaka’s father Kanakayya Nayaka and grandfather Kelavadi Udacha Nayaka. So far, we knew from other inscriptions that Immadi Udachappa Nayaka had queens named Chinnamma, Achamma, and Lakshmamma. But this inscription not only confirms that Lakshmamma was the chief queen but also introduces her son Lakshmappa Nayaka — an important historical revelation,” Kolkar added.

It is also noted that a man named Rambhoyi Timmayya built a temple on behalf of Lakshmappa Nayaka in Bankapura. The temple is still locally known as Ram Timmappa’s temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Among all the known inscriptions of the Kanakagiri Nayakas, this particular one is unique in its structure. It follows a complete traditional format, starting with the invocation “Namastunga” in praise of Lord Shiva and concluding with a curse clause — a standard style in formal inscription writing. The second inscription records that Immadi Udachappa Nayaka granted houses and land to the village head (gouda) and accountant (shanubhoga) of Bankapura.

Kolkar noted that these inscriptions merit further detailed study to deepen understanding of the political and religious landscape of the Kanakagiri Nayakas. He also acknowledged the support of Durgadas Yadav, Somnath of Bankapura, Prof. Basavaraj Ayodhya, Suresh Gowda, and Haranayaka in locating and decoding the inscriptions.