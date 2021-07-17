Hotel waiter says he is a Brahmin, not Dalit; denies assault by actor Darshan

Mysuru: Police team led by Devaraja sub division ACP Shashidhar on Friday visited Hotel Sandesh The Prince, to gather evident in connection with alleged assault on a Dalit waiter by Sandalwood actor Darshan and his friends. The police launched a probe following a complaint given by journalist-turned-director Indrajit Lankesh to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, alleging that the actor and his friends assaulted the waiter during a late-night party a fortnight ago.



The police team verified CCTV footage in detail and instructed the hotel staff to provide five months CCTV footage.

In a major twist to the incident, the hotel waiter and alleged victim of assault, Gangadhar appeared before the police and told them that he was a Brahmin, not a Dalit. He also denied that he was not assaulted by actor Darshan. He told the police that he had known Darshan for many years and would be addressed affectionately by the actor whenever he visited the hotel. The police recorded his statement as well as that of a trainee waiter from Bihari named Sameer.

At a press meet on Thursday in Bengaluru, Indrajit alleged that Darshan and his two friends, Rakesh Papanna, son of a close aide of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, and Harsha Melanta, had assaulted a Dalit worker during a poolside party in the hotel. He even approached Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai with a request to investigate the matter.