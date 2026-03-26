Ignite 35 at Garden City University highlights visionary leadership

Bengaluru: Garden City University continued its landmark Ignite 35 Lecture Series as part of the 35-year celebrations of the Garden City Group of Institutions, hosting its second session with an insightful and forward-looking address by Chief Guest, Nellooli P. Rajasekharan. The session was marked by the felicitation of the guest by Dr. M. Ramachandra Gowda, Vice Chancellor, along with Christo Joseph, Director – Strategy and Planning.

Titled “The Future Will Not Be Managed – It Will Be Designed,” the lecture offered a compelling perspective on the rapidly evolving global landscape. Rajasekharan emphasized the emergence of a new world model shaped by uncertainty, technological advancement, and deep interconnectivity. He highlighted how these forces are redefining traditional systems and demanding a more proactive, design-oriented approach to leadership and decision-making.

Addressing students and faculty, he underscored the importance of developing key competencies, knowledge, attitudes, and skills, as essential building blocks for future readiness. In his words, “The future is not something we wait to manage, it is something we must consciously design with purpose, adaptability, and human-centered thinking.”