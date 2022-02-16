IISc Bangalore Received Amount Of Rs 425 Crore To Build Multi-Specialty Hospital

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore has been awarded a huge sum of 425 crore rupees to build a Postgraduate Medical School and an 800-bed multi-specialty hospital on its Bengaluru campus, according to the institution. Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and NS Parthasarathy, benefactors, have joined forces with IISc to donate INR 425 crore to the project.



According to a press release from the institution, IISc has acquired the largest private donation from couples since its founding in 1909. The hospital will be known as Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital.

The Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital will be built on the current campus of IISc Bengaluru. The hospital will open by the end of 2024, with the ground breaking set for June 2022. Archi Medes (I) Consultants Pvt Ltd, based in Ahmedabad, developed the hospital's structure.

The Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital will feature diagnostic, therapeutic, and research capabilities. The hospital's clinical and surgical divisions will provide comprehensive treatment and healthcare in a variety of specialties. Cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, oncology, nephrology, urology, dermatology, plastic surgery, organ transplantation, robotic surgery, ophthalmology, and more specialties are included. Aside from establishing different departments in the hospital, students enrolled in certain MD/MS and DM/MCh programmes will also receive training in relevant areas of the hospital in addition to their classroom and laboratory instruction.

Advanced digital technologies and solutions, such as integrated Electronic Medical Record systems and a comprehensive telemedicine suite with haptics interfaces, will be implemented in the hospital.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was created in 1909 by businessman Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the ruling family of Mysore, and the Indian government as a visionary association. The Institute has placed a fair priority on the analysis of basic knowledge in science and engineering, as well as the application of research discoveries for economic and social benefit, since its inception.criteria.

According to the QS world university ranking 2022, IISc was named an Institution of Eminence (IoE) by the Indian government in 2018, and it consistently ranks within the top Indian institutions in foreign university rankings. IISc is positioned first in the world in the citations per faculty.