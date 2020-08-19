IISc student dies of suicide over coronavirus fear

Bengaluru: A post-graduate student of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here allegedly ended his life over fear that he has contracted coronavirus on Tuesday, police said.

"Sandeep Kumar committed suicide in his room by hanging. He was under depression that he had symptoms of coronavirus," an investigating police officer told PTI.

According to the officer, the M.Tech student from Chhattisgarh had earlier sent text messages about his condition to some of his friends.

The IISc condoled the death of the student and said the mental wellbeing of its students, faculty and staff was of serious concern and it has provided facilities and wellness resources for those in need.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the student, who was pursuing an M.Tech degree at the Department of Computational and Data Sciences," it said in a statement.