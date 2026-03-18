Illegal electric fence claims life of young tigress

A tigress aged approximately 2 to 3 years has been killed by electrocution in the buffer zone of Bandipur Tiger Reserve at Padagur village. The tigress came into contact with an illegal electric fence erected around a banana crop on farmland near the forest. The land, owned by local Ravichandra, had been leased to a farmer from Kerala named Paramesh, who set up the unauthorised live wire for crop protection.

The area has seen heightened tiger activity lately. Last week, a tiger preyed on and killed cattle belonging to a Padagur farmer. Anticipating further conflict, forest department personnel had deployed a cage trap and maintained vigil to safely capture the tiger if required.

The electrocuted tiger was detected when buffer zone forest officers flew a thermal drone as part of surveillance operations aimed at locating and potentially trapping the animal. The drone survey revealed the fatality caused by the illicit fencing.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve’s Deputy Conservator Prabhakaran, accompanied by ACF Suresh, DRFO Shivakumar, and supporting staff, reached the location promptly. After thorough inspection and documentation, the team registered a case and initiated appropriate legal and administrative proceedings against those who installed the dangerous electric line.