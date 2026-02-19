Incentives For Rural Marriages: Karnataka MLA Proposes Allowance For Women Who Marry Farmers

A Karnataka legislator has floated an unconventional proposal aimed at addressing a growing social challenge in rural areas — delayed and declining marriages among farmers.

HD Ranganath, the MLA from Kunigal, has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the state government to consider introducing a special allowance and formal recognition for women who marry men living in villages and engaged in agriculture.

In his letter dated February 18, Ranganath highlighted that many young men dependent on farming remain unmarried even after crossing the age of 30. He attributed this trend to increasing reluctance among women to marry into rural, agriculture-based households due to economic uncertainty and lifestyle concerns.

The legislator requested that the proposal be taken up for discussion during the upcoming Assembly session. He argued that such incentives could help reduce social pressure on farming families while encouraging women to settle in rural areas.

Ranganath noted that regions like Kunigal taluk are heavily dependent on agriculture, and the issue of unmarried farmers is becoming increasingly visible across villages where farming remains the primary source of livelihood. According to him, targeted policy support could help stabilise rural communities and strengthen the agricultural workforce.

In his communication to the Chief Minister, the MLA said that financial assistance and official recognition for women marrying farmers could also help narrow the rural-urban divide and draw attention to the challenges faced by agriculture-dependent households.

The proposal, sent to the state government in Bengaluru, is expected to spark debate on rural welfare policies, gender-linked incentives, and the long-term sustainability of farming communities if it is formally introduced in the Assembly.