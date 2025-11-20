Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine to hold 64th annual meet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine is organising its 64th annual conference in Bengaluru on November 20 and 21. The conference, to be held at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), will be inaugurated by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, on November 20, a press release said.

Around 300 delegates from India and abroad are expected to attend, including researchers from associated institutions and senior scientists from DRDO laboratories and ISRO, it said.

This year’s conference is themed ‘Innovations in Aerospace Medicine: Infinite Possibilities’, highlighting innovative approaches by aerospace medicine practitioners to balance aviator safety with optimal performance requirements. Established in 1952, ISAM is the only registered society in India dedicated to promoting the knowledge and practice of aerospace medicine. The release said the institute deals with military and civil aerospace medicine, including the human aspects of India’s spaceflight programme.

“With an aim to advance research, foster knowledge exchange and address aeromedical challenges, ISAM has been conducting its annual scientific conference since 1954,” it added.With more than 100 scientific papers scheduled for presentation, delegates can expect a robust agenda featuring scientific discussions, presentations and networking opportunities aimed at shaping the future of aerospace medicine research and policy in the country, it said.