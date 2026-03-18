Indian Wolf ‘Geetha’ Delivers Seven Pups at Pilikula in Breeding Milestone

MANGALURU: An Indian wolf at Pilikula Biological Park has given birth to seven pups, marking the first successful captive breeding of the species at the zoo.

The wolf, Geetha, delivered the litter comprising four males and three females in January this year. The species has been part of the zoo’s collection for the past three years.

Zoo authorities said the birth represents a major achievement in their efforts to conserve and breed endangered species in captivity.

Veterinarians and caretakers are closely monitoring the mother and the pups, all of whom are reported to be healthy. The young ones have now begun moving around actively and are open for visitors to view.