India’s first Rs 27-crore ‘Dharmika Soudha’ to come up near Vidhana Soudha

India’s first-ever Dharmika Soudha (religious complex) is to be constructed near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru at an estimated cost of ₹27 crore. The proposed building will come up on land belonging to the Muzrai Department, located opposite the MS Building, and will be built in the traditional Hoysala architectural style.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held on Monday, with Muzrai and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy performing the guddali pooja. This marks a significant milestone as the Muzrai Department, which oversees religious endowments, will have its own dedicated building for the first time.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the department had been functioning from rented premises so far and there was a long-standing need for a permanent office. “We have decided to construct the Dharmika Soudha in Bengaluru. Funds will also be received from the Centre, and the building will be constructed at a total cost of ₹27 crore,” he said.

The four-storey building has been designed to accommodate various administrative and functional needs of the department. The ground floor will house parking facilities, a digital library, RDPR section and record rooms. The first floor will include a court hall, the Commissioner’s office, survey department offices, and headquarters and QA offices.

The second floor will feature Agama section offices, IT and engineering sections, a meeting hall and an HQ chamber. The third floor will have an open office hall and superintendent offices, while the fourth floor will include an auditorium.

The minister said the architectural blueprint has been finalised and construction work will begin immediately. He added that the building will be completed at the earliest and will be equipped with all modern facilities while preserving the Hoysala-style heritage design. With this project, the Muzrai Department will finally move out of rented buildings into a purpose-built structure, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.