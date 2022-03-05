India’s Unicorns to come together at India Global Forum to present ‘The New India Inc’

Bengaluru: India Global Forum's Annual Summit themed 'The New India Inc.' will bring together eminent faces of tech-driven disruption and those who have joined the 'unicorn club along with senior cabinet ministers, policymakers and global business leaders. This comes as the first of its kind confluence, particularly after the slew of incentives announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2022-23. The two-day event will be hosted on March 7 and 8 in Bengaluru- India's fastest growing start-up hub .

The disruptors and innovators from the start-up world will engage and deliberate upon the global narrative for India Inc. with senior cabinet ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Electronics and IT and Skill Development, Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Meenakshi Lekhi, MoS for External Affairs and Culture. Some of the most noteworthy unicorn and start-up founders who are expected to attend the summit include - Varun Dua, (ACKO, Founder and CEO) , Umang Bedi, (VerSe Innovation (Dailyhunt and Josh), Co-Founder, Nitin Agarwal, (GlobalBees, CEO) , Harsh Jain, (Dream11, CEO and Co-Founder), Yashish Dahiya, (PB Fintech-Policy Bazaar, Chairman and CEO), Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha, Co-Founder), Smita Deorah (COO and Co-Founder, LEAD), Vineeta Singh (CEO, Velvette Lifestyle) and Harsh Jain (Co-Founder, Dream11).

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22, India has 83 unicorns with a total worth of $277.77 billion, as of January 14, 2022.The country added a record 44 unicorns in 2021, surpassing the United Kingdom to become the third-highest country in terms of unicorns after the United States and China. Today, India is home to about 60,000 start-ups and the numbers are growing every single day. In 2022, 8 of India's start-ups has entered the coveted unicorn club, which reflects that India may see a remarkable increase in the number of unicorns in the coming months.

The IGF sessions are designed to form new goals and address critical global issues as well as act as an unmatched networking platform for young entrepreneurs, making the experience one of its kind. As India commemorates 75 years of independence, the Forum will drive enriching conversations around unicorns, start-ups and the growth fueled by new-age businesses.

The Forum will host a variety of events and gatherings, including Unicorns Roundtable, Global Disruptor Series, Women in Leadership Boardroom, Diplomacy and Business Roundtable, Founders and Leaders Dinner, and Networking Receptions. Participants can book for in-person or virtual participation at India Global Forum.

Commenting on the summit, Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum said, " Start-ups and unicorns have been the cornerstone of India's economic growth story, particularly in the past two years. With the world eyeing 'New India' for investments in startups from a range of sectors – fintech, edtech and healthcare, we are at the cusp of a transformation led by digital economy and tech-driven solutions. With IGF, we aim to we collectively aim to commit to growth of the sector through outcome-driven conversations. The participation of senior policy makers and cabinet ministers in these conversations in the technology hub of Bengaluru will act as a catalyst of the process."

Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, expressed her views and said, "Showcasing India's soft power by intertwining Diplomacy, Business and the Cultural Economy has become crucial like never before. As we embrace the idea of 'New India' while commemorating 75 years of the country's independence, India Global Forum's Summit in Bengaluru comes at an hour of reckoning for us, the policymakers, to work closely with the shapers and makers of the businessworld - entrepreneurs, unicorn founders and innovators to forge a global narrative for India. I very much look forward to engaging with participants as we chalk out plans for a Global India"

Speaking about India Global Forum, Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, VerSe Innovation (DailyHunt and Josh) said, "Technology has been at the centre of India's start-up story. At VerSe, we are proud to be contributing to India's growth as we work towards bridging the digital divide. The India Global Forum presents an important opportunity for India to meet the world where it is today and actively collaborate as we leverage technology to accelerate growth, because when we solve for India, we solve for the world. The New India Inc represents the next chapter of India's legacy, rooted in innovation and evolution. I feel truly honoured to be amongst some of the most inspirational and path-breaking leaders as we strive to make change a reality.

The Spotlight Speakers are Nirmala Sitharaman, Government of India, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Government of India, Minister of State for Skill Development Entrepreneurship Electronics and IT

Meenaakshi Lekhi, Government of India, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Sonu S Iyer, EY, Partner, Navroz D Udwadia, Alpha Wave Global, Co-Founder, Mohandas Pai, Manipal Global Education, Chairman, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairman and Founder, Biocon and Jeet Adani, Adani Group, Vice President Group Finance.

Past speakers at India Global Forum include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, Michael Bloomberg, Gautam Adani, HRH Prince of Wales, and Sunil Bharti Mittal.