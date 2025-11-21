Industries Minister to be in London from Nov 24–26 to attract investments

Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, announced that he will lead a high-level delegation to London from November 24 to 26 to attract fresh investments from major UK-based companies.

On Thursday, Patil held discussions with Seema Malhotra, UK Minister for Commonwealth Affairs and Development, and Linda Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India, who met him in Bengaluru.

Speaking after the meeting, Patil said the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed earlier this year has created a favourable climate for deeper economic cooperation. During his London visit, he will meet the top leadership of several global corporations including Element-6, ARM, Linde, Martin Baker, Fido AI, Oxford Space Systems, Green Jets, Nanopore Tech, Group Rhodes, The Senator Group, The Latos Group, and Samco Holdings. Patil said Karnataka aims to strengthen economic ties by inviting these companies to invest in the state—particularly in sectors such as higher education, technology exchange, high-tech manufacturing, aerospace and defence, electric vehicles, clean energy, and advanced research-driven industries. He will also participate in the UK–India Business Council meeting on November 25.

During discussions, UK officials informed Patil that The King’s School, Canterbury, one of Britain’s oldest educational institutions, will open its Bengaluru campus in 2026, followed by RGS Guildford, in collaboration with Mumbai-based Ryan Group, which will open in 2028. Both institutions will offer 12-year British curriculum programmes.

Patil also welcomed news that the University of Liverpool has already launched a campus in Bengaluru, adding that Karnataka is hopeful of attracting several more global universities.