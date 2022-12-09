Innovation Experience Exhibition to come up in Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The State government will set up an Innovation Experience Exhibition recording the State's development, journey of innovation, achievers responsible for it and their achievements will be set up in Bengaluru, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after inaugurating the BLR Design Week Conference organised by Bengaluru Designers Community here on Thursday, CM Bommai said the proposed museum will be of international standard and give all information about innovations. It will be situated amidst greenery and give encouragement for foreign tourism, Besides, the young innovators and designers will derive inspiration from the museum.

Eight city centers for Bengaluru

He said like a small city in any big world, Bengaluru will have eight city centers in all eight directions and instructions are given to the officials concerned to prepare a master plan for this. There will be no concept called city center for Bengaluru as eight city centers will be established and provide a good road and rail network. The government is open to suggestions from designers regarding this project.

Bommai said observation is must for the good designers and they must see with insight and listen to their conscience. Then only it will help to come up with good designs. The new designs will not only make a difference but will have an impact. The young designers have talent and strength to make designs that will bring reforms in life. The good designs inspire also as making designs is a continuous process.

"In Bengaluru, there is art, culture, heritage, engineering, innovation and creativity but there is a need to bring them together. The result of this coordination must become the designs of Brand Bengaluru. As time changes, they also need to move forward. Most of the challenges are man-made and they are given a challenge to make models to make life of man simple with the existing infrastructure without changing it. For instance, there are important roads like M G Road, Commercial Street, Brigade Road, Malleswaram, Indiranagar whose designs must be re-designed for the benefit of people, and protecting its heritage", he said

IT/BT Minister Dr.C N Ashwath Narayana, Startup Vision Group Chairman Prashanth Bhushan and others were present.