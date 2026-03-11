Interfaith couple attempts suicide by jumping into Tungabhadra river

A young interfaith couple attempted suicide by jumping into the Tungabhadra River near Honnali town in Davanagere district after their families reportedly opposed their relationship. Fortunately, both survived as the water level in the river was low. Fire and emergency personnel later rescued the couple from a small island in the middle of the river.

The incident occurred near the Tungabhadra bridge in Honnali on Monday. The couple has been identified as Sinchana, a Hindu woman, and Sameer, a youth belonging to the Muslim community. Both residents are said to be from the Bada Cross area in Davanagere. According to police sources, the two were in a relationship for some time and had decided to get married. However, their decision reportedly faced strong opposition from their families as they belonged to different religions. Distressed by the resistance from their families, the couple allegedly decided to end their lives.

Sources said the pair had left their homes a few days earlier and had travelled to several places including Mysuru and Shivamogga before finally reaching Honnali. On Monday, the couple went to the Tungabhadra bridge and jumped into the river in an apparent suicide attempt. However, due to the low water level in the river, they managed to swim and reach a small midstream island where they stayed stranded.

Local residents who noticed the couple alerted the authorities. Soon after receiving the information, police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Firefighters carefully reached the midstream island and brought both youths safely to the riverbank.