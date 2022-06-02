Intl ‘laceless’ challenge: Mangaluru lad in finals

Mangaluru: Ever wondered how better comfortable and modular your shoes can be? If not start thinking along those lines because the new designers are here and India's hope of winning the 'laceless challenge'(LC) on Mangaluru's George Eliot. He has reached the final round of the LC22 and he is the first one and the only one for India who has reached this dizzying height in this world contest.

"The competition is held by Laceless design on Instagram. In collaboration with Desma, the manufacturing partner, and Footwearology lab, which is another organisation that is helping forward design education and help designers in the footwear industry. Modular footwear is something I have been working for about 3-4 years now. The competition just happened to fit my concept" George told Hans India from Mumbai.

The event itself is a tough one to get into, but my stint with the National Institute of Design Ahemdabad had given me insights into making designs that can be very attractive, durable, comfortable and modular. The development of this model took me a few weeks to conceptualise and produce the design. "The product is so designed that the user can change soles, the body and the inner cushioning without compromising on the quality and comfort. This aspect is what most of the manufacturers and consumers are looking for" George said.

George was in the final eight in a league of final 32 contestants and the voting was happening even when this correspondent spoke to him. If he makes it through the finals the German footwear design major -Desma will produce his design. Even in Academics, George has made it to the National Institute of Design which has only 100 students intake per year and he happened to be one among the four from Karnataka his proud father Eliot Johnson said.