Ismail Kandakere bags Coovercolly Pushpalatha Chandrashekar Media Award

Madikeri: Journalist K.M. Ismail Kandakere has been conferred the Coovercolly Pushpalatha Chandrashekar Media Award by the Kodagu Press Club for his compelling human-interest report titled “The roof of Meena’s house is leaking.”

The report narrates the harrowing story of Meena (16), an SSLC student from Mutlu village in Somwarpet taluk, who was brutally murdered by her fiancé Monnanda Prakash on May 10, 2024. Although the couple was engaged in April, Meena had opposed an early marriage to continue her education. Enraged by her resistance, Prakash allegedly attacked and killed her with a sickle at her home. Ismail’s story went beyond the crime to highlight Meena’s dire living conditions. Her house, dilapidated and leaking during the rains, symbolized the poverty the family endured. The report resonated across Karnataka, prompting public outrage and swift political response.

Moved by the family’s plight, Madikeri MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda visited the bereaved parents in May 2024 and pledged to build a new home for them at an estimated cost of Rs8.5 lakh. True to his word, the house was completed and handed over to Meena’s parents on May 9, a day before her first death anniversary. The award was instituted by senior journalist Coovercolly Indresh, along with his siblings Savitha, Sundresh, and Chandresh, in memory of their parents B.V. Chandrashekar and Pushpalatha. A corpus fund of Rs1 lakh was deposited with the Kodagu Press Club to support the annual award. The recognition includes a cash prize of Rs5,000 and a memento. Ravishankar Nanaiah, Special Officer of Kodagu University, presented the award during a ceremony held at Patrika Bhavan in Madikeri .