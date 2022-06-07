JDS should support Congress' RS candidate to uphold secularism: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Senior Congress leader and former chief ministerSiddaramaiah has exuded confidence that the party's two candidates willmake it to the Rajya Sabha comfortably.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday,the Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly, said that since the Congress fielded a leader from a minority community JD (S) should withdraw its candidate and vote for him and prove its secular credentials. "If JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy doesn't want the BJP candidate to win, heshould ask his party candidate to withdraw his nomination andsupport the man fielded by the Congress. "Ours is a secular party. When H D Deve Gowdacontested, we helped him win. We supported the JD(S) to formgovernment in the State even when they had only 37 MLAs. We did notwant to allow the BJP to come to power. Deve Gowda could not have become Prime Minister if Congress had not supported him," said Siddaramaiah.

Slamming C M Ibrahim who joined JD(S) recently, Siddaramaiah said, "He has no scruples. He was expecting to make it to the Legislative Council on a JD(S) ticket but has been the party president which is a useless post."

Training his guns on Kumaraswamy, the Congress leadersaid time and again, he blamed us for the fall of his government. Butwhat he said in the Assembly was totally different. He saidthe Congressleaders harassed him when he was at the helm of affairs. "The wholeworld knows what the truth is," said the veteran Congress leader.

Turning his attention to thecontroversy surrounding the textbook revision, Siddaramaiah said, "Lessons onKuvempu, Basavanna, Narayana Guru and Bhagat Singh have been deleted.Are they not Hindus? I advise the government to follow what BaraguruRamachandrappa has advocated."

Siddaramaiah also hit out at Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MPPrathapSimha for questioning his contribution to Mysuru region. "Iwant to know what he has contributed to the development of Mysuru. I cangive a list of what all I did as the Chief Minister."