Joint border crime review meeting in Mangaluru between State and Kerala Police

Mangaluru: Senior police officers from Kerala and Karnataka held a joint border crime coordination meeting in Mangaluru on Saturday to strengthen cooperation in crime detection and law enforcement along the inter-state boundary.

Kerala’s Kannur Range DIG Yatish Chandra G.H., IPS, and Kasaragod SP Vijay Bharath Reddy, IPS, visited the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate and participated in the meeting chaired by Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy C.H., IPS. Police officers from Dakshina Kannada district and Mangaluru Commissionerate were also present.

Officials discussed information sharing on criminal activities taking place in border districts of both states. The meeting reviewed cases involving absconding accused, warrant evaders, inter-state criminal networks and narcotics trafficking. Police departments of both states exchanged case details and intelligence inputs.

A joint action plan was also drawn up to trace and arrest offenders wanted in cases registered in either state but suspected to be hiding in border regions. Coordination efforts will include enhanced information flow, joint operations, and reciprocal assistance in investigation and detection of offences.

Senior officers noted that increased collaboration between district and range-level units is essential to curb cross-border crime, including drug trafficking, organised crime and movements of fugitives. Both sides agreed to continue periodic review meetings to strengthen ground-level policing efficiency.

This meeting is part of ongoing inter-state policing cooperation measures aimed at improving law and order and ensuring effective crime control in border districts of Karnataka and Kerala.