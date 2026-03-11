Joint consultative committee to be formed to boost industrial growth: Patil

In order to further strengthen a ‘hassle-free industrial culture’, a joint consultative committee comprising a senior government official and representatives from private industry will be constituted, said Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Tuesday. He noted that the platform would help facilitate quicker resolution of procedures and issues related to the industrial sector.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the Karnataka State chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) held at a private hotel in the city, he said CII representatives had drawn his attention to a similar platform functioning in Kerala, where the Chief Secretary and industry leaders jointly address issues faced by the industrial sector. They informed that the system has been working very effectively. “We will adopt a similar model here as well. Overall, we are open to adopting any constructive measures that can support industrial growth,” he added.

Patil said the State has already implemented several initiatives such as an efficient industrial policy, energy policy, single-window clearance system, chatbot services and an integrated services network. “All necessary steps will be taken without delay to ensure that the State remains at the forefront of industrial growth. Along with ease of doing business, we are also giving priority to the speed of innovation,” Patil said.

To promote the field of Artificial Intelligence, the government has announced the ‘K-Quest’ project with an outlay of ₹1,386 crore and the Vijnana Nagari (Science City) project with an allocation of ₹233 crore in the 2026–27 Budget. In addition, ₹50 crore has been allocated to the Centre for Applied AI for Tech Solutions (CATS). Complementing these initiatives, an Aerospace Common Facility Centre is also being established at the KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru, Ministers said.

The government has also decided to promote the IT sector and advanced manufacturing. For this purpose, a Semiconductor Park will be established over 200 acres at the upcoming KWIN City near Dabaspete–Doddaballapura. The first phase of the city is expected to be completed by December this year.

In addition, India’s first Quantum City will be developed near Hesaraghatta, while an AI City will be established near Bidadi. At present, India’s AI sector is valued at over $200 billion, and Karnataka contributes a significant share to this growth, he said.

Among those present at the event were Thamman John Muthoot, Chairman of Muthoot Fincorp Limited, Ravindra Srikantan, Chairman of the CII Karnataka State Council, and Vice-Chairman Guruprasad Mudlapura, among others.