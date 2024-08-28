Kalasa DRFO suspended for alleged fake ticket scam

Chikkamagaluru: Chandan Gowda, the Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) of Kalasa, has been suspended following allegations of his involvement in a fraudulent ticketing scheme at popular trekking destinations in Chikkamagaluru. The suspension was ordered by Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Upendra Pratap Singh after an investigation uncovered the misuse of entry tickets meant for tourists visiting Ballalarayana Durga Fort and Bandaaje Falls.

The Tourism Department had implemented an online ticketing system, charging Rs. 250 per person, to regulate entry to these scenic spots. However, Chandan Gowda is accused of creating fake entry tickets and pocketing the proceeds. Reports indicate that he asked trekkers to transfer money to the account of a woman in Mudigere, with whom he allegedly transferred Rs. 9,000 via UPI.

The scam came to light when over 200 tourists were denied entry to Bandaaje Falls due to the unavailability of tickets. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the names of tourists who booked tickets online in June were missing from the official registration book, leading to suspicions of fake ticketing.

Based on these findings, the CCF suspended Chandan Gowda for dereliction of duty as per the Karnataka Government Service Rules, 1957. The suspension is pending a detailed inquiry into the matter.