Kantara - Chapter 1 leads nominations at 7th Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Awards

Bengaluru:n The nominations for the 7th Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Awards 2026 presented by Amberstone Properties were officially announced along with the unveiling of the trophy at a special event held in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 15.

The trophy unveiling ceremony witnessed the presence of noted filmmaker Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, filmmaker K. M. Chaitanya, actress Pooja Gandhi and actor Srinagar Kitty.

Representatives from the title sponsor Amberstone Properties, including EVP Sales Head, Sunil, Marketing Head, Anoop and Marketing General Manager, Shwetha H G, were also present at the event. The event is co-sponsored by Ashwasurya Realities. During the occasion, senior film PRO Vijay Kumar was honoured in recognition of his long-standing contribution to the Kannada film industry.

Speaking at the event, Nagathihalli Chandrashekar said that awards presented by film critics carry significant credibility and prestige within the industry. Actor Srinagar Kitty appreciated the efforts of the Chandanavana Film Critics Academy in consistently recognising quality cinema. Actress Pooja Gandhi noted that the academy has been doing commendable work for the past seven years and that the selection of nominations itself reflects the seriousness of the awards.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Tops the Nominations

Among the films, Kantara: Chapter 1 emerged as the most nominated film this year, earning multiple nominations across major categories including Best Actor, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Music, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogues and Best Film.

Other films that received significant nominations include Elumale, Mithya, Su From So, Hebbuli Cut, Brat, and Maadeva.