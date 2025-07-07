‘Karavali Connect’ Brings HR Leaders Together Ahead of Alva’s Pragati Job Fair

Bengaluru: As part of preparations for the upcoming Alva’s Pragati job fair on August 1 and 2, the Alva’s Education Foundation hosted ‘Karavali Connect – HR Greet & Meet’ in Bengaluru on Saturday. The event brought together over 85 senior HR professionals and representatives from leading firms to explore employment avenues for youth from coastal Karnataka.

Presiding over the programme, former Karnataka Chief Minister Dr M Veerappa Moily commended the Alva’s Foundation for enabling job access for rural youth through sustained job fairs over two decades. “Dr Mohan Alva transformed Vidyagiri into a hub of learning, helping thousands secure placements in global firms,” he said. He urged HR leaders to prioritise potential over appearance and to support aspirants with a hunger to succeed.

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, the chief guest, said the event reflects a serious effort to connect the region’s youth with the corporate world. He noted that his ‘Back to Ooru’ initiative had attracted major investments, including ₹1,000 crore from two European companies into Mangaluru.

Vivek Alva, Managing Trustee of the Foundation, said the job fair is expected to attract over 13,000 candidates across IT, graduate, postgraduate, diploma, and nursing streams. Adani Group Executive Director Kishore Alva praised the region’s workforce and called for collective action to develop the coast as a future IT hub.Alva’s Education Foundation in Moodubidire 35 kilometres from Manglauru city in Dakshina Kannada can be called the first organisation in Karnataka if not in India to host the first privately organised job mela under the branding ‘Pragati’ The14th edition of Pragati will be held for two days on 7 -8 June 2024.

In an explanation of the concept behind "Pragati," Vivek M. Alva told Hans India that "the idea of 'Pragati' built on Corporate Social Responsibility platform, aimed at fostering job opportunities, particularly for rural and marginalised populations, is one of many other initiatives taken up by Alva's conglomerate of educational institutions." The foundation has successfully conducted 13 Pragati mass placement drives since 2007, demonstrating its ability to generate employment opportunities.

Alva's Pragati has organised Udyoga Melas (job fairs) in several locations, including Chikkaballapura, Mangaluru, Belthangady, and Bantwala, in cooperation with governmental agencies and social organisations. The foundation has attracted participants from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana with an investment of 5 crores. They have gained a great deal by landing positions in prestigious businesses.