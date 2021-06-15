Karnataka Announced Compensation For BPL Families Who Lost Their Breadwinner Due To The Pandemic

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced an amount of Rs 1 lakh compensation for BPL families whose breadwinners died as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Yediyurappa, the chief minister of Karnataka, this is the first initiative taken by any Indian state regarding the compensations for the loss they had during the pandemic.

Yediyurappa held a meeting with the Finance department and said that numerous families are in hardship as a result of the loss of earning members. A large number of families have taken to the streets. As a small relief, it has been decided to compensate any BPL family whose adult dies as a result of Covid-19 with Rs 1 lakh. This will be given to one member of each family.

According to the CM, this would cost the state exchequer Rs 250-300 crore.

He explained that the compensation is being offered for the first time in India. It demonstrates that the financial situation is sound, and that is why we are able to provide this.

Yediyurappa also stated that the CID will investigate allegations of milk adulteration at Mandya Milk Union Ltd. A preliminary investigation has been launched. There is a new managing director in place. Five errant officers have been placed on leave. According to him, the CID will most likely investigate this.

The irregularities, amounting to crores of rupees, were allegedly carried out with the assistance of Manmul employees. Every day, one lakh liters of tainted milk was delivered to Manmul. The tainted milk was packaged and sold to unsuspecting customers under the Nandini brand name.