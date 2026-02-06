Karnataka Approves ₹67 Crore AI System To Track Social Media And Curb Fake News

The Karnataka government has approved the deployment of an Artificial Intelligence-driven system to monitor social media and digital platforms in real time, aiming to combat fake news, misinformation and emerging online threats. The state Cabinet has given the green signal to the Social Media Analytics Solution (SMAS), an AI-based tool with an estimated cost of ₹67.20 crore.

According to officials, the system will continuously scan social media platforms, websites and other digital communication channels to identify fake news, hate speech, misleading narratives, online abuse, cyber threats and other harmful content. It will also help track attempts by terror outfits to recruit individuals through online platforms.

Minister HK Patil said the Cabinet approved the initiative in view of the rapid growth of digital content, which has made traditional monitoring methods inadequate. He added that SMAS would enable the government to keep a closer watch on misinformation and disinformation that could affect public order and social harmony.

The proposed system will analyse large volumes of data to allow quicker identification of potential risks and facilitate faster response by authorities. The government believes the tool will significantly strengthen digital governance and prevent the misuse of online platforms.

The technical framework of the project will be finalised by the Tender Approval Committee, after which the system will be implemented through an e-tendering process. The Cabinet noted that the initiative is essential to improve the state’s ability to respond swiftly to digital threats and ensure effective oversight of online content.

Addressing concerns over legality, Minister Patil stated that there is no legal restriction on screening or verifying social media content, particularly in cases involving manipulation, criminal activity or threats to public safety.