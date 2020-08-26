B.S. Yediyurappa telephoned KPCC President D.K Shivakumar, enquired his health, who admittedl to a private hospital in Bengaluru after tested Covid positive. Chief Ministertelephoned KPCC President, enquired his health, who admittedl to a private hospital in Bengaluru after tested Covid positive.

Mr. Yediyurappa rang up Mr. Shivakumar today morning , wished him for speedy recovery. Mr. Yediyurappa has also wished him for get back to work once he gets discharged from the hospital.

Both Yediyurappa and Shivakumar have good friends beyond their ideological differences. It may recalled that during Yediyurappa's first stint as the Chief Minister, Mr. Shivakumar often meeting him and gets his work done. Infact former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy openly alleged few years back on the flour of the House that, Shivakumar meeting Yediyurappa at midnight with his files and get approval for works.