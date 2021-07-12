 Karnataka Congress president Shivakumar Captured In A Video Slapping A Man For Putting His Arm Around Him

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar acknowledged his behaviour was a 'mistake' on Sunday after a video got circulated of slapping by him to a man when tried to wrap his arms around him went viral.



Shivakumar was seen slapping the man who sought to wrap his arms around him in the viral footage. He was also heard chastising the man and telling him to be accountable, before requesting that the footage from the event be deleted.

#WATCH Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar slaps a party worker for trying to put his hand on his shoulder in Mandya yesterday pic.twitter.com/6ldIB08mdw — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

The incident occurred during Shivakumar's visit to Mandya's district headquarters to ask about the health of ailing veteran politician, former minister, and MP G Madegowda.

Shivakumar said in a statement and accepted the fact that he had slapped the man but also explained the reason behind hitting him. He said that the boy he smacked belongs to his family and is also a distant relative of him. He objected to his expressing what other people might think if they saw him place his hand on his shoulder. He continued that it's only reasonable that we chastise them when people do such things and that is how they are connected.

While the Karnataka Congress president remarked in response to the BJP's criticisms of the incident that if they are promoting that incident and want to build a leader out of him, then they can continue doing it.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel in response to the incident stated that whatever they act and the way they act, the society always observes their movement. It is customary for party members to inform them of their requests, requirements, and expectations as to when people approach them, they must treat them with respect. He also criticized Congress for promoting rowdyism and all wrongdoings in the country.