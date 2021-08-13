Karnataka Government Bans Social And Festival Gatherings To Prevent The Transmission

To curb the spread of Covid-19, the Karnataka government has banned festival gatherings from August to October as the COVID-19 cases are on the rise in various regions.



Several measures are taken by the government to curb the transmission of the virus and to prevent the third wave as the second wave of the pandemic was so disastrous. Even government is trying to keep the children safe by setting a lot of health check ups as it was priorly expected that the third wave will effect the children. Similarly a major step to combat and prevent the situation from getting deteriorated, the government had decided to avoid social gatherings.

On Thursday, festivals and religious gatherings like Muharram, Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesha Chaturthi, Durga Puja, and other festivals are limited, according to a government order issued on Thursday by the Union Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the directive given by Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary, Revenue, houses of worship like as temples, mosques, and churches would be allowed to open if they rigorously followed the COVID-19 proper behaviour. However, processions, annual jatras, and public gatherings were prohibited.

The directive stated that people must enjoy and celebrate the event at home, with no procession allowed when bringing the Ganesha idol or during the immersion of the idols.

It outlined detailed limits on the commemoration of the Muharram and Gowri-Ganesha festivals, as well as a prohibition on all types of processions linked with them. It stated that prayers should be held in masjids while carefully following COVID-19 guidelines.

Until further orders, the State administration has also prohibited religious, political, educational, and entertainment gatherings during these months. Pujas and prayers are permitted at temples, masjids, churches, and gurudwaras, as per the edict, but stringent etiquette and limits must be maintained.

Melas and religious processions, on the other hand, are prohibited. The BBMP Chief Commissioner in Bengaluru and DCs in other districts have been issued orders to issue an order in their respective areas. Organisers and others who disobey the orders will be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 1,857 fresh Covid-19 cases and 30 fatalities, bringing the total number of cases to 29,24,732.