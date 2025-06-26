 Karnataka Govt to Give Shoes and Socks to 40 Lakh Students in 2025-26

The Karnataka government will give money to buy shoes and socks for many students. About 40 lakh students in classes 1 to 10 in government schools will get one pair of shoes and two pairs of socks.

This is part of a big help program called ‘Vidyavikas’. The program has Rs 410 crore to help students.

Now, Rs 111 crore has been sent to start the work. The money will go using a computer system that knows how many students are there.

Local school groups called SDMCs will give the shoes and socks to students. If the weather is not good, schools can give other types of shoes and socks.

The shoes and socks must be bought and given in 30 days after the order.

The government fixed the price: Rs 265 for classes 1 to 5, Rs 295 for classes 6 to 8, and Rs 325 for classes 9 and 10.

If people give extra money, schools can buy better shoes and socks.