Karnataka HC Protects Jatin Hukkeri from Potential Arrest In Wife Ranya Rao's Gold Smuggling Case

The Karnataka High Court has provided relief to Jatin Hukkeri, husband of Kannada actor Ranya Rao, by preventing his potential arrest by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) without following proper legal procedures. Hukkeri had approached the High Court seeking protection, fearing arrest in connection with the gold smuggling case involving his wife.

Senior advocate Prabhuling Navadgi, who represented Hukkeri, successfully argued that his client had no involvement in the allegations against Ranya Rao and had been fully cooperative with investigators. The court was informed about the risk of arrest without adherence to Supreme Court directives on proper procedure. Taking these factors into consideration, the High Court ruled that no arrest should be made without following established legal protocols.

Hukkeri, a prominent architect, married Rao just three months ago in an elaborate ceremony at Taj West End in Bengaluru.

In a related development, the Special Court for Economic Offences continued hearing Ranya Rao's bail application. The DRI investigation officer was present at the court prior to the proceedings, where the agency's legal team filed their objections to her bail request. After receiving these objections, the court adjourned the hearing until the following day, when arguments and counterarguments regarding the bail plea are expected to take place.