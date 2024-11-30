Karnataka Home Minister Stresses Accountability in Fight Against Drugs and Naxalism

MANGALURU : Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday called for decisive action against drug trafficking and reiterated the government’s commitment to curbing the menace. Speaking at the inauguration of police quarters in Bellare and Mangaluru, along with new police station buildings in Bantwal, Subrahmanya, and Bellare, he warned officers of strict accountability.

“If the drug menace persists in their jurisdictions, inspectors, DySPs, and the Commissioner will be held responsible,” he said, pledging full support to the police. Highlighting the state’s crackdown, Parameshwara revealed that ₹250 crore worth of drugs had been seized and destroyed in Bengaluru over the past year. He noted that foreign nationals involved in drug peddling had been deported, multiple offenders booked under the Goonda Act, and, in some cases, police resorted to shooting to tackle resistance.

When questioned about such measures, he remarked, “The police will decide what is necessary.”

On countering the Naxal threat, Parameshwara pointed to the recent encounter killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, urging remaining operatives to surrender. “The government’s surrender policy offers an attractive rehabilitation package to help them lead dignified lives,” he added, noting that officials are actively promoting the scheme during combing operations.

Addressing the FIR against Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana mutt seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji, the minister asserted that "the law is equal for all."

He dismissed BJP allegations of Congress opposition to the Swabhimani Samavesha in Hassan, calling them “baseless.” Explaining the event’s relocation from Tumakuru to Hassan, he clarified, “It was shifted due to a mega government programme in Tumakuru.”

On lobbying for the KPCC President’s post and cabinet reshuffle, he said, “These are decisions for the party high command.”