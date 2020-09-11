Karnataka: Kempegowda award to Lt Gen PC Thimmayya by state government

Lt Gen PC Thimmayya, PVSM, VSM (Retd) was felicitated with the Kempegowda Award by the Karnataka State Govt in recognition of his service to the nation.

The veteran officer held many distinguished appointments in 39 yrs of his service and retired recently in April 2020.





The Kempegowda Award is a civilian award given annually to people who have excelled in various fields by the State Govt.

