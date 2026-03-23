Karnataka Leadership Row Intensifies Amid Claims Of Bias In Budget Allocations

Speculation around a leadership struggle in Karnataka has resurfaced after a seer alleged discrimination in the state’s recent budget allocations. Pranavananda Swamiji claimed that mutts supporting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were excluded from receiving funds in the budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The remarks have added momentum to ongoing rumours of internal divisions within the Congress government. The controversy follows recent criticism by Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain, who expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as inadequate funding for development projects in his Ramanagara constituency.

According to the seer, institutions linked to those who supported Shivakumar’s potential elevation to chief minister were deliberately overlooked. He alleged that no financial assistance or land allocations were granted to such mutts, suggesting political bias in decision-making.

Pranavananda Swamiji further claimed that during his recent outreach efforts, including a long foot march to Bengaluru, indications were given that those backing Shivakumar would not receive support from the government.

Despite the allegations, the seer reiterated his strong backing for Shivakumar, stating that his support remains unchanged regardless of the situation.

The developments have once again brought attention to longstanding speculation about a possible power-sharing arrangement within the Karnataka Congress. Reports had earlier suggested a rotational chief minister formula following the party’s 2023 electoral victory, under which Shivakumar was expected to take over midway through the term. However, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have consistently denied any such agreement.

After Siddaramaiah completed half of his tenure last year, rumours of a leadership change gained traction, though he has maintained that he will continue in office. Shivakumar has also publicly supported this position.

The party leadership has previously intervened to ease tensions, with senior leaders urging both sides to maintain unity. Despite multiple meetings between the two leaders, speculation over internal differences continues to persist.