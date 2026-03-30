Karnataka leads national push on diabetic foot prevention with launch of PRAIAS initiative

Kalaburagi ; In a major step towards tackling diabetic complications, Karnataka has launched a first-of-its-kind national initiative focused on diabetic foot prevention and awareness. The programme, titled PRAIAS Podiatry Reach Across India for Awareness and Screening was formally inaugurated at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi.

The initiative comes at a time when diabetes continues to pose a serious health burden in India. Health experts highlight that globally, a limb is lost every 20 seconds due to diabetes, while in India, a new diabetic foot ulcer develops every 12 seconds. With over 100 million people living with diabetes in the country, complications related to diabetic foot remain a growing concern.

PRAIAS aims to address this challenge through early detection, awareness, and timely intervention. The initiative has been conceptualized and led by Bengaluru-based diabetic foot surgeons Dr. Sanjay Sharma and Dr. Pavan Belehalli, and is driven by FootSecure and StrideAide.

A key highlight of the programme is the launch of a dedicated Digital Podiatry Screening Van, the first of its kind in India. The van is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and is designed to travel across the country, reaching underserved and remote communities to provide screening and awareness services at the grassroots level.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Sanjay Sharma said, “Diabetic foot complications are one of the most preventable causes of limb loss. Through PRAIAS, we aim to take awareness and screening directly to the people before complications become severe.”

Dr. Pavan Belehalli added, “This initiative is about early detection and education. If identified early, most diabetic foot problems can be treated effectively, preventing amputations and improving quality of life.”

The initiative was inaugurated by Karnataka’s Minister for Medical Education, Dr. Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil, in the presence of senior medical officials including Dr. Umesh S R, Dean & Director of GIMS, and Dr. Shivakumar C R, Medical Superintendent.

The digital screening van will form the backbone of the outreach programme, visiting multiple cities across India as part of a structured campaign. It will help bridge the gap between urban healthcare facilities and rural populations, where access to specialised podiatric care is often limited.

Medical experts present at the event emphasised that diabetic foot care requires regular screening, patient awareness, and lifestyle management. They noted that initiatives like PRAIAS can play a crucial role in reducing the number of amputations and improving long-term diabetic care outcomes.

With this launch, Karnataka has positioned itself at the forefront of a national movement, setting an example in preventive healthcare and community-based medical outreach, particularly in addressing one of the most critical complications of diabetes.