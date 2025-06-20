Karnataka Plans New Law to Stop Fake News on Social Media

The Karnataka Cabinet has proposed a new law called the Karnataka Misinformation and Fake News (Prohibition) Bill, 2025. The aim is to stop fake news and misinformation shared on social media.

Law Minister HK Patil said the bill will be presented at the next Cabinet meeting.

What the Bill Says:

Fake news includes false quotes, edited audio/video clips, or wrong information shared online.

It also includes content shared by individuals or groups using real or fake social media accounts.

The state will set up a Fake News Regulatory Authority to enforce the law.

Who Will Be in the Authority?

Minister for Kannada and Culture (Chairperson)

One member each from Karnataka Assembly and Council

Two members from social media companies

An IAS officer as the secretary

Punishment for Fake News

Anyone found guilty of spreading fake news may face up to 7 years in jail, a fine up to ₹10 lakh, or both.

Review of KAT Functioning

The Cabinet also discussed the working of the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT). There have been complaints about how it functions.

Recently, KAT cancelled the KPSC recruitment of 384 gazetted probationers, saying the 50% reservation limit (set by the Supreme Court) was violated. The government is now re-examining the system.