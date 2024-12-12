Karnataka Reviews Lake Safety Ahead of Monsoon: Minister Bhosaraju Tells Upper House

Belagavi: The Karnataka government has undertaken extensive measures to ensure the safety and maintenance of lakes across the state ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, according to Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, N.S. Bosaraju.

Responding to a starred question by Legislative Council member Abdul Jabbar in the ongoing winter session at Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi, the minister stated that the Minor Irrigation Department oversees 3,778 lakes. He added that emergency measures are implemented whenever breaches occur due to excessive rainfall.

Bosaraju highlighted that, as part of routine pre-monsoon activities, officials from the Minor Irrigation Department inspect lake embankments, sluice gates, spillways, and other structures to ensure they are in good condition. Preventive actions are taken based on the findings of these inspections.

In the financial year 2023-24, 210 lakes were developed at a cost of ₹29.12 crore, while in 2022-23, 638 lakes were upgraded with an expenditure of ₹156 crore, the minister noted.

The proactive approach by the state government aims to minimise risks and enhance water conservation efforts in Karnataka's rural and urban areas, which depend on these water bodies for agriculture and daily needs Boseraju informed the council