Karnataka State’s interests first, politics later: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: 'I have come to Delhi with the state's finances on top of my mind. I have met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed with her is the issues related to the release of the GST share of the state', Chief Minister Bommai told his political associates in Bengaluru. He spoke to a few of them who are seeking cabinet berths for themselves in the proposed expansion or reshuffle of the cabinet.



He said 'talks with many other ministers including Ashwini Vaishnav (Railways) Mansukh Mandaviya (Health) have been fruitful. I have also spoken about the projects on irrigation, National Highways and urban development' , he informed.

When asked about any developments on the political front especially the changes in the cabinet, Bommai told his colleagues that ' I came here with the specific objective of talking to the Ministers and the Members of Parliament of our state about the development of the state. However, BJP president J P Nadda will be coming to Delhi on Tuesday (8th February) and hope to get his appointment, only after I can think of issues relating to politics'.

CM and his senior cabinet colleagues are brainstorming about the nature of cabinet rejig. "It could be reshuffle, expansion or even re-constitution which will be a mix of existing cabinet ministers and newly inducted ministers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president will put their minds together" a senior cabinet colleague of Bommai told Hans News Service.