Karnataka: To Be Eligible For Covid Compensation, Relatives Must Submit A Positive Report Or Hospital Records

The Karnataka government would pay out Covid-19 compensation to the families of deceased breadwinners based on a positive test report or evidence proving hospital treatment for Covid-like symptoms. The state had previously announced that families living below the poverty line who had lost a wage earner will be eligible for a Rs 1 lakh compensation.



On July 8, the Karnataka government published rules for a payout of the Rs one lakh Covid 19 death compensation amounts to BPL households, as announced on June 14 by chief minister B S Yediyurappa, through the state welfare department. The families should give the patient number and confirmation by a professional clinician qualified clinician if the victims were treated symptomatically without an RT-PCR positive finding but with clinical, radiological evidence, and other laboratory values suggestive of COVID 19 cases.

The guidelines have used the state technical advisory committee on Covid 19's definition of a Covid 19 death to determine who is eligible for compensation among BPL households. For the fiscal year 2021-22, funds have been set aside to provide compensation under the social welfare department's Sandhya Suraksha, or the new social security system.

According to the July 8 guidelines, compensation will be granted for only one individual in every BPL family, even if numerous fatalities have happened. Before informing the social welfare department, Deputy Commissioners in the districts have been given authority to collect details of all Covid 19 deaths from district health officers in order to identify beneficiaries and obtain documents for compensation, such as identification and bank information. The compensation will be transferred to the beneficiaries directly via RTGS.

The social security and pension unit of the social welfare department has been told to release the compensation amount to the BPL families who have lost breadwinners to Covid 19, according to a July 8 directive from the secretary of the department of social welfare, N Manjunath Prasad.

In Karnataka, 35,040 official Covid-19 deaths were documented until June 30, despite the fact that the state civil registration system recorded an excess of 91,328 deaths in the January to June period of 2021 as compared to 2020, when the catastrophic second wave struck.

Families whose loved ones died at home without undergoing a Covid-19 test or being admitted to a hospital for Covid-like symptoms will not be entitled to compensation, according to Karnataka government guidelines.

Beneficiaries must present a 'COVID 19 positive report from a recognized laboratory' that has been uploaded to the ICMR site, as well as a patient number and certification from a qualified medical practitioner, in order to be eligible for compensation. Meanwhile, many deaths presumed to be linked to Covid 19 not being captured in the official reporting system as Covid 19 deaths, especially home deaths with Covid-like symptoms where no Covid 19 testing was done, state officials indicated they expect a lot of disputes to develop.