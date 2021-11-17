Karnataka To Reintroduce The Radiance Of The Famous Banaras Silk Sarees

Around two decades later, Karnataka silk yarn will reintroduce radiance to the world-famous Banaras silk sarees. The revival of interest in Karnataka silk is due to a federal government prohibition on Chinese products, particularly silk from China. Weavers in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, are now considering raw materials from Karnataka, a state recognised for manufacturing high-quality silk.



According to current statistics, the state has 1.38 lakh sericulture farmers who cultivate cocoons and 7,000 silk reelers who turn cocoons into silk yarn. Cocoon production is 80,396 tonnes per year, whereas raw silk output is 11,292 tonnes. As per Sericulture Department sources, the Karnataka Sericulture Marketing Board (KSMB) operated in Varanasi during 1997 and 2002, selling 2,000 kg of the finest silk from Karnataka each year. Farmers in Tumakuru's Ramanagara and Shidlaghatta are famed for raising the highest quality silk cocoons. However, the marketing board was closed in 2002 when Varanai weavers began to choose cheaper Chinese silks. In light of the prohibition, Sericulture Minister Narayana Gowda is convening with his Uttar Pradesh colleague Siddarth Nath Singh and other authorities on Thursday to discuss Karnataka silk.

According to the sources, in 2012, a memorandum of agreement was renewed between Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. The supply from Karnataka, on the other hand, was limited. It is expected that by enacting the prohibition, and will be able to locate a better market and expand the market base. The KSMB will reopen in the near future. There are are 19 KSMB centres across India, comprising 16 in Karnataka, two in Tamil Nadu, and one in Uttar Pradesh that will reopen.