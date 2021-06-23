Karnataka Will Resume Colleges After Completing The Vaccination Among Teachers And Students

On Tuesday, the Karnataka Government has announced that regular offline classes will resume in colleges after the vaccination process is completed for students, teachers and other staff members.



Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated that vaccination is the ' key stakeholders ' for resuming the higher education institutions. Vaccination will be the major priority for the students and teaching faculty.

This came after the Chief Minister attended a high-level committee meeting convened by the Karnataka government to analyse, advise, and combat the upcoming estimated third wave of Covid-19.

Yediyurappa went on to say that an expert committee led by Dr Devi Shetty has made several suggestions for the next wave of the pandemic expected to hit the third wave.

He stated that the Committee has recommended that greater paediatric units, intensive care units, and special peadiatric wings will be established in several taluk and district hospitals, as well as special peadiatric wings at state medical colleges.

He further said that the specialists also proposed various initiatives to tackle any potential oxygen supply shortages.

Yediyurappa. The major priority was given to address the complications raised due to post-Covid health issues and other related issues, while a plan to ramp up vaccine drives was also mentioned. The Committee claims that total vaccination is the greatest way to contain the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, who also heads the state's Covid-19 ministerial taskforce, stated that special vaccination drives would be organised to immunise students and faculty at colleges on a priority basis.

The minister who also oversees higher education stated that special vaccination drives are being scheduled in all colleges in the coming days.

He also mentioned that the Committee recommended reopening of school in such a pandemic situation can put a 'risk'. They have not yet decided to reopen schools.

Meanwhile, the committee's interim report recommended that schools be reopened in stages, with on-campus classes commencing first for senior-level students. Whereas almost 2 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered throughout the state, with nearly 1.65 crore of them being first doses.